Sevyn Confesses To Cheating On "Guilty" Ft. Chris Brown & A$AP Ferg

She's been teasing the possibility of an upcoming project and now we've received a glimpse as to what to expect next from Sevyn Streeter. The accomplished singer is not only a performer but has helped pen some of our favorite tracks from other artists, and on Friday (February 12), Sevyn returned with her single "Guilty" featuring Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg.

Sevyn and Chris's friendship and working relationship have spanned years and "Guilty" isn't the first time they've united in the studio. The last time we Sevyn released music was back in October when she delivered "Kissez," a follow-up to her September release, "HMU." She's promised that a new project will arrive sometime in 2021, and until that time comes, stream Sevyn's "Guilty" with Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

With my girl and my phone face down

Hope you don't call when she's around

I know that you fiendin'' now

All we know is touch and go

And now she lookin' at me different

I be leavin' and tellin' her that it's business