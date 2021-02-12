mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sevyn Confesses To Cheating On "Guilty" Ft. Chris Brown & A$AP Ferg

Erika Marie
February 12, 2021 01:09
302 Views
20
2
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Guilty
Sevyn Streeter Feat. A$AP Ferg & Chris Brown

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The trio spin a tale about creepin' around on their partners.


She's been teasing the possibility of an upcoming project and now we've received a glimpse as to what to expect next from Sevyn Streeter. The accomplished singer is not only a performer but has helped pen some of our favorite tracks from other artists, and on Friday (February 12), Sevyn returned with her single "Guilty" featuring Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg.

Sevyn and Chris's friendship and working relationship have spanned years and "Guilty" isn't the first time they've united in the studio. The last time we Sevyn released music was back in October when she delivered "Kissez," a follow-up to her September release, "HMU." She's promised that a new project will arrive sometime in 2021, and until that time comes, stream Sevyn's "Guilty" with Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

With my girl and my phone face down
Hope you don't call when she's around
I know that you fiendin'' now
All we know is touch and go
And now she lookin' at me different
I be leavin' and tellin' her that it's business

Sevyn Streeter
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  2
  302
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sevyn Streeter A$AP Ferg Chris Brown
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sevyn Confesses To Cheating On "Guilty" Ft. Chris Brown & A$AP Ferg
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject