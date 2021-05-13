Last year, as fans were excited over the Verzuz match-ups, people were asking for a Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony pairing. There were rumors that the Verzuz was in the works, but information regarding the potential music event went dark. In November, DJ Paul caught up with us and revealed that his crew and Bone Thugs had agreed to appear in a similar format to Verzuz, albeit it was independent. They planned on sharing the stage outside of the Verzuz bubble, but Paul claims just 30 minutes before they went live, Swizz Beatz called Krayzie Bone and told them all to hold off until they could officially get Verzuz on board.

Then, Paul revealed to us, the Verzuz was canceled. He claims Krayzie Bone returned and said with all that was going on in the world, it wasn't the right time. Verzuz moved forward and Three 6 Mafia seemingly missed their opportunity to add their name to the list of performers. It's unfortunate for Hip Hop fans, and Three Six Mafia's Crunchy Black is peeved at Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.



Peter Kramer / Staff / Getty Images

"When it come to Paul and Juicy J, I don't like to talk about the sh*t that they talk to me about, but I'mma speak on this just because Timbaland and Swizz Beatz told Paul that they gon' set up a time or a date for them to go against 'Verzuz' against Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and they didn't show us no love," Black told VladTV.

"Bone Thugs-N-Harmony sold platinum and double-platinum albums. Three 6 Mafia sold platinum and double-platinum albums. Y'all said that y'all only dealing with people that have that accolade of double-platinum albums, you know what I'm saying?" said the rapper. "But just because Paul tried to set it up with his friends, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, y'all tell them to hold up for a minute, y'all gon' set it up, and they never set it up."

Crunchy Black questioned how Timbaland and Swizz Beatz can boast "spreading love" if they "didn't do what the people want." He added, "Everybody want it. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three Mafia to do the 'Verzuz'... C'mon man. Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, I f*ck with y'all for real. Keep doing the good sh*t."

He told them "don't be on that bullsh*t 'cause we from the South." Black accused Timbaland and Swizz of wanting to "downgrade" them because of where they're from. "I hate for folks to play with Juicy and I definitely hate for folks to play with Paul." Watch crunchy Black share his frustrations below.