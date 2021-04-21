If you missed the Verzuz 4/20 celebration with Method Man and Redman, it was a virtual concert experience that fans have been waiting for. Typically we've seen artists perform from their chairs or stand when it's their turn to sing their tracks—but Meth and Reggie Noble made viewers feel as if they were audience members at the live event of the year.

The longtime friends and collaborators brought a fun-loving energy to their often hard bars, and it's clear that they wanted everyone involved to relax and celebrate Hip Hop in the wake of trial verdicts and police shootings. The Rap legends touted favorites from their decades-long catalogs and called on a few friends to help turn things up a notch.

DJ Scratch was on the ones and twos as Redmankicked off the Verzuz with "How to Roll a Blunt." In between cracking jokes for the viewing audience, Method Man gave us his stylings on Wu-Tang's "Shame on a N*gga" while both rappers linked for their memorable collaborations including "Dis Iz 4 All My Smokers" and "Y.O.U."

As these Verzuz's usually go, there are always a few surprise guests who show face, but this one had Hip Hop floored. Method Man and Redman welcomed friends like RZA, Inspectah Deck, Keith Murray, DJ Kool, and EPMD to round out the event that was unlike any other.

Both rappers also took the time to honor Black Rob, DMX, and Luther Vandross as today is the late Soul singer's birthday. Also, expect to hear a project from RZA and DJ Scratch, as they announced they locked in during quarantine and cooked up something nice. Check out a few reactions and clips from the Verzuz concert below.