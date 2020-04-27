It sucks that we're all in quarantine right now (and for the foreseeable future) but our beloved hip-hop artists have been keeping us entertained with a number of hits battles on Instagram Live. We've seen Teddy Riley go up against Babyface in a legendary head-to-head and there are rumblings that Diddy and Dr. Dre will go up to bat next. Before that takes place though, the next Verzuz battle has just been announced.

As announced by members of both groups, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia will be battling in the next hit battle this week. The reveal was made on social media with thousands of excited fans marking down the date and time on their calendars.

"Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits," wrote Krayzie Bone on Instagram.



Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Of course, because of social distancing rules, the groups will not be able to be together during the battles. However, representatives from Bone Thugs and Three 6 Mafia will be present to play their biggest hits.

In Bone Thugs' corner, Krayzie Bone will be the leading man and on Three 6 Mafia's side, DJ Paul will come through.

This is sure to be one of the most exciting battles to date and, on paper, either one of these groups can win. This is going to be neck and neck.

The live-stream will happen on Thursday, April 30 at 8 PM EST. Exclusive merch will also be available to commemorate the battle!