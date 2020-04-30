It's been one of the hottest stories of the week and finally, the day has come. Krayzie Bone (of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony) and DJ Paul (of Three 6 Mafia) announced that the two legendary rap groups would be going head-to-head in a hits battle on Instagram Live and, tonight, it all goes down. However, there were some clarifications to be made as some accused the two of ripping off a concept started by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz for their Verzuz battles.

When they announced that they would be facing off on Instagram Live, many assumed that the groups would participate on Verzuz, which Timbaland and Swizz Beatz established a few weeks back. However, this is a separate operation. That doesn't mean DJ Paul and Krayzie Bone are opposed to working with Timbo and Swizz though.



"It's crazy, man. This is what the fans been waiting on so we gon' give it to 'em," said DJ Paul, speaking to TMZ. When asked about the people accusing them of ripping off Verzuz, DJ Paul said it's nothing but love and he would be pleased to actually be part of the platform.

"Nah, it's not a rip-off, we would love to do it on Verzuz," said the Three 6 Mafia member. "Verzuz is lit. It's the hottest thing on the internet right now. We would love to do it on that. We haven't talked to them or nothing, we just wanted to do our own little friendly competition. We'll call it a celebration."

Despite this beginning in a few hours, there's still time to make it an official Verzuz battle. Let's make it happen, Timbo and Swizz!

