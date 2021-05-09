SWV and Xscape’s highly anticipated Verzuz matchup went down Saturday night for the series' Mother’s Day Weekend episode. The showdown included a number of noteworthy moments and saw some huge names pop up in the comments section.

"Everybody's been asking about it. So, when they're asking, we're ready," Xscape's LaTocha Scott said before the event. "We're never going down from a battle. We're ready for it. It's great for the culture."

The night was kicked off with Xscape performing Clark Sisters' “Is My Living In Vain.” To follow them up, SWV performed, “Endow Me.”

Later in the night, LeLee dedicated the performance of “When U Cry,” off of their 1997 album, Release Some Tension, to the late Kim Porter. She unexpectedly passed away from lobar pneumonia at the age of 47 back in 2018.

Additionally, she gave a shout-out to others that the community has lost recently including Andre Harrell, DMX, and Black Rob.

Missy Elliott, Pharrell Williams, Brandy, Skai Jackson, Lil Mo, Saweetie, Johnta Austin, Deon Cole, Rashida Jones, and more all appeared in the comments during the show.

Other popular songs the groups performed included Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills,” TLC's "No Scrubs," Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" and more. Check out the full playlist below.

[Via]