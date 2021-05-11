Verzuz has effectively taken the culture by storm. Conceived by industry heavyweights Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, the musical battle show gained popularity as individuals across America tuned in for new forms of entertainment in the pandemic. Originally strictly available through Instagram live, the popular series has gone on to be available on avenues like Triller and FITE.

Recent contenders that have gone hit for hit on the series include the girl group showdown between SWV and XScape, the 4/20 match between Method Man and Redman, and an Easter weekend battle between The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire. Lil Duval is offering up his take on who should hit the stage next in a special battle featuring a slight change in formatting.



Moses Robinson/Getty Images for BET

"Boosie and plies on Verzuz with me hosting in front of a live crowd in a hood club," tweeted the comedian on Sunday (May 9). The suggested format for the battle has been unseen in Verzuz history, however, fans admitted it would be very fitting for the hood-favorite artists.

Of course, Verzuz usually teases promotional material for their next few battles a little bit ahead of its premiere date. While it's unclear who is set to hit the stage next on the musical battle show, that hasn't stopped people from teasing hypothetical battles between other members of the musical elite.

Charlamagne tha God recently ignited a conversation around who the winner of a hypothetical battle between Beyoncé and Rihanna would be. What's your take on Lil Duval's proposal?