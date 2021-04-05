Today, Juicy J has officially celebrated his forty-sixth birthday. Seeing as the legendary Three 6 Mafia veteran has been in the game since 1991, he's been actively delivering music for thirty years now, a legacy that not of his peers can equal. Boasting five solo studio albums to his name, nine Three 6 Mafia projects, and a deep production discography for artists like T.I, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky, and more, Juicy J is undeniably deserving of more than few floral bouquets.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

With such stats under his belt, not to mention a Best Original Song Academy Award for his work on the Hustle & Flow soundtrack, it's no wonder that Juicy recently likened himself to the rap game's Tom Brady. And given that he's actively looking to land production credits for rising artists Flo Milli and Morray, don't expect J to hang up the spurs anytime soon.

"Blessed to see another bday," he captions, alongside a lengthy preview of an upcoming banger. As for his birthday plans, it would appear that J is looking to keep it relatively simple, kicking back and smoking some marijuana and the kind words and wishes pour in. On that note, be sure to show some birthday love to Juicy J in the comments below, and sound off with your favorite tracks, verses, ad-libs, and beats from the Three 6 Mafia pioneer.