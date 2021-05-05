Lil Uzi Vert recently starred alongside Nas and other celebrities in the campaign for the new Heron Preston and Calvin Klein collab. For the promotional materials, Lil Uzi Vert dons a fresh blond hairdo and drinks water while hanging out by a plastic-wrapped sofa, and Nas simply eats an orange while sporting pieces from the collection.

In addition to the initially released pictures from the collaboration, massive ads started popping up in New York City, and shortly thereafter, Lil Uzi Vert took to Instagram to share photos of his Calvin Klein billboard with the caption, "hit em where it hurts." To celebrate Uzi's recent achievements, City Girls rapper JT slid into his comment section and left an inspirational and heartfelt post for her boyfriend and fellow artist.

"I can't stop saying how proud of you I am, I'm so happy to see your confidence & moves grow by the day.....your next chapter about to be AMAZING," JT wrote in the comment section underneath Uzi's latest post, complete with goat and pink heart emojis.

It's nice to see JT leaving such a loving and motivational comment for Uzi, and it's also exciting to see the City Girls rapper hint at the next chapter in the Eternal Atake artist's career. For months, the Philadelphia rapper has been teasing that the title of his next project will be The Real Uzi 2, and mere days ago, he proclaimed that his follow-up to Eternal Atake will be "legendary."

With JT echoing that sentiment, it's looking like the next era of Lil Uzi Vert's career will definitely be one for the books, so stay tuned for updates.