They ducked and dodged rumors about their relationship for years but only recently have Lil Uzi Vert and JT been public about their romance. In recent months, the world has witnessed the City Girls rapper and Uzi trade loved-up messages online, and while fans have been embracing their relationship, the trolls have come out to berate the couple. JT and Uzi have made it clear that they are happily in love, and now JT is giving more insight into her connection with Uzi during her appearance on Respectfully Justin alongside her City Girls groupmate, Yung Miami.

“When I first met my man, I was still in a halfway house," said JT. She spent over a year behind bars after being convicted of credit card fraud. "So he came to see me. He came to Atlanta. I was still in the halfway house.” The Florida rap star added that Uzi didn't arrive empty-handed. "He had a bag full of money," she claimed.

"I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can. I could only fit thirty thousand [dollars] and I was so mad,” JT joked. "I don't want to keep talking because I don't want it to seem like I'm bragging. I have a good man. I didn't even know he was a good man. I was f*ckin' with him for almost two years before I found out he was a good man... He bring me flowers. He remember the sh*t I say I want."

Watch the City Girls on Respectfully Justin below.