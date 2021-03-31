Togehter, Lil Uzi Vert and JT are one of the most surprising couples in Hip-Hop to emerge in 2021, and they have quickly become one of rap's favorites. After some shady social media exchanges and a bit of drama concerning his ex, Brittany Byrd, Lil Uzi Vert and JT appear to be stronger than ever. The two rappers have shown a lot of PDA since confirming their relationship, and recently, Uzi revealed that JT has been somewhat of a muse for him, saying that she's got him "making bangers."

In a new post to his Instagram story, Lil Uzi proves that he is truly in love with the City Girls rapper, sharing a cute video of the two laid up with each other. Captured by The Shade Room before it disappeared from his story, the video clip shows the Eternal Atake artist serenading his girlfriend by singing Musiq Soulchild's classic track "Dontchange."

As seen above, Uzi records JT while singing the song's unmistakable hook, and although JT has her face covered by her hand, you can hear her giggling after Uzi starts singer for her. Lil Uzi Vert's romantic gesture is the latest sweet development in the two rappers' ongoing romance, so stay tuned for more updates regarding Uzi and JT.