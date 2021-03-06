On Friday night, Lil Uzi Vert went on Instagram Live to tell his followers just how good JT’s WAP is. Ever since the couple went public with their relationship, they have been all over social media showing one another off. They are quickly becoming one of hip hop fans’ favorite couples, and it doesn’t seem like their goofy antics are going to stop anytime soon.

On Uzi’s live, he has the camera pointed at his feet while walking, talking about just how good that WAP is that he gets from JT. “I don’t give a f*ck what nobody talkin’ about,” Uzi says. “That sh*t so good. That sh*t made me switch up my whole life… That sh*t got me twisted… in 2021, y’all censoring everything, I’m uncensoring everything, n****. JT, that pussy is good baby. That sh*t got me wylin’.”

Well, those are certainly some strong feelings. JT also took to her social media on Friday night to show that Uzi gifted her a brand new Mercedes G-Wagon. She tweeted, “Good pussy get you a space wagon,” alongside a photo of her intergalactic new ride. It’s certainly no secret anymore as to why Uzi was prompted to get her a new car. It seems like he just can’t resist her!

Are you a fan of Lil Uzi Vert’s uncensored IG live? Watch the clip below and let us know in the comments.