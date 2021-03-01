Well, it’s internet official.

JT, one half of City Girls, and Lil Uzi Vert have gone public with their relationship online following a series of leaked texts from Uzi's ex Brittany Byrd, which he asserts are fake. The rapper posted a photo of JT to his Instagram on Sunday night, seemingly confirming their romantic relationship. A bit later, he shared a video to his IG Story of JT helping herself to some crab legs, while Uzi questions her, "do you love me?" to which she replies, "Yes, I love you." Uzi then cuts the video short mid-snort-laugh. Uzi also tweeted around this same time, calling JT “the one” and saying she’s his “darkqueen.”

Obviously, fans were excited and had a lot to say online about the duo’s budding romance, especially considering the many weeks of rumors and gossip that preceded their coming-out-party. We’ve rounded up some of the best reactions to JT and Uzi going public below.