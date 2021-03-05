Lil Uzi Vert and JT (of the City Girls) are finally done hiding their relationship. After over a year of subliminal signs that they were dating one another, the duo of rappers finally opened up to the world, admitting that they were a couple and sharing pictures of their shopping dates on social media. Despite their dynamic still seeming pretty strange to some fans, Uzi and JT appear to have a lot of love for one another.

The two have been spending a lot of time as a unit in recent weeks, keeping their fans posted with lots of content on social media. The other day, they were spotted wearing matching boots during a trip to a luxury clothing store and, on Thursday morning, Uzi felt like sharing some new pictures that JT sent him, dropping her thirst trap on his Story.

"I only hit bad sh*t," wrote Lil Uzi Vert on a picture of JT wearing a very revealing bra and panty underwear set. The picture was posted shortly after another one where JT blocks her face with her phone. "Such a nerd," he teased in his caption.

This week, JT teased some unreleased music from her boyfriend, blasting some fresh Uzi in the car and sharing the video to all of her followers. The couple has been having fun on socials together and they're quickly rising the ranks to become one of rap's favorite young couples.

Are you a fan of Lil Uzi Vert and JT together?