Yung Miami welcomed her mother home from prison on Saturday (March 27) and has been expressing her joy nonstop across her respective social media channels. The Miami native's mother Keenya Young was sentenced to five years plus 10 years probation in 2017 in relation to a hit and run incident that happened back in her home state back in 2009. She shared footage of her mother's first moments out via her Instagram Sunday and threw her a lavish welcome home party for her as well. Continuing on with her massive homecoming celebration, other half of the City Girls JT treated Momma Miami to dozens of boxes full of new designer gear.



Young shared footage of lavish gifts she received from her daughter's bandmate in celebration of her prison release. "Thank you [JT]," penned Young over the Instagram stories video, tagging the rapper.

In the video, Yung Miami's mother pans over numerous Fenty, Chanel, and Dior labeled boxes, displaying just how much Lil Uzi Vert's other half spent on her. The duo is known for purchasing lavish gifts for each other and their loved ones. In February, JT gifted Yung Miami $50k in cash for her 27th birthday and it looks like she gave the same treatment to Momma Miami too.

As mentioned previously, Yung Miami, née Caresha Brownlee shared with fans late last week that her mother was finally coming home. "My mom get out tomorrow," tweeted the "P*ssy Talk" artist on Friday (March 26). "I'm so anxious," she continued.

"My Mom left me with 2 kids plus Jai I was 22 going on 23 I didn’t know what to do I had to figure it out. Look at me now God is so good," penned the rapper in a second tweet. Check out footage from their reunion below, as well as pictures from her mother's brand new Instagram account.