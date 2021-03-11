Love them or hate them, the City Girls wave is far from over. The Florida rappers have been actively involved in the industry for just about three years after having their breakout feature on Drake's "In My Feelings" take off back in 2018. Since that time, fans can't get enough of the dynamic duo taking the charts by storm as they share explicit tracks that have kept dancefloors full and controversy abundant. Yung Miami took a moment to reflect on her come-up earlier today (March 10), including how far she's progressed in a short time as an artist.



Liliane Lathan / Stringer / Getty Images

"I be rapping my ass off fr now I wanna go to the studio!" the rapper tweeted. "For me to only be rapping for 3 yrs with no experience I feel like I do good af idgaf who think differently [shrugging emoji]. I use to be so shy and nervous I couldn’t record in front of nobody and I never wanted nobody to hear but now I’m more confident ion care who in the room I be like turn it up!!! Tf"

"We all gotta start from somewhere just give me room to grow [heart emoji]." Regardless of the criticism, the City Girls remain one of the most-talked-about artists in Rap. Quality Control has made sure that City Girls fever stays at an all-time high, so expect more from Yung Miami and JT throughout the year.



