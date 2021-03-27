City Girls member Yung Miami's rap career has skyrocketed to new heights in the past year and a half. Even with JT behind bars for a portion of their come-up, the duo still managed to stay at the forefront of the female rap game. Behind the scenes, however, Yung Miami was dealing with the loss of her mother to the criminal justice system. Charged in a hit and run incident that occurred back in 2009 and convicted in 2017, the Miami native revealed her mother was finally coming home soon.



Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for BET

"My mom get out tomorrow," tweeted the "Flewed Out" artist on Friday (March 26). "I'm so anxious," she continued.

"My Mom left me with 2 kids plus Jai I was 22 going on 23 I didn’t know what to do I had to figure it out. Look at me now God is so good," penned the rapper in a second tweet. Back in 2017, the City Girls were just getting their start in the industry with their debut studio track "Fuck Dat N*gga." Yung Miami promoted the song by paying DJs to play it in clubs, eventually releasing an official video for the song later in 2018, pushing them even further into the mainstream.

During this time, her mother had been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Emily Robinson while trying to flee the scene after an armed robbery. She received a sentence of five years plus 10 years probation.

She received a wave of support from fans after sharing the good news on Twitter. "I’m so happy for you! I hope y’all have the best f*ckin year!" wrote one fan.

We'll keep you updated on Yung Miami's reunion with her mother.