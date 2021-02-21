Yung Miami, née Caresha Brownlee, and JT, née Jatavia Johnson, began their rap career as a duo back in 2017, garnering buzz and attention before eventually signing to Quality Control Music. After making an uncredited guest appearance on Drake's chart-topping 2018 single "In My Feelings," the duo have reached exemplary heights in their career. Known for enjoying the finer things in life, JT did not disappoint when she gifted her dear friend and groupmate Yung Miami $50,000 in cash for her birthday.

Yung Miami recently turned 27 and celebrated with a small close-knit gathering with family and friends. In a video shared to JT's Instagram story of the private affair, Yung Miami can be seen reading a sincere card written by the rapper. Afterward, she opened up a bag of cash placed neatly inside the gift box, to the tune of $50k to be exact.

As Yung Miami fawned over the gift, JT notes in the background it's enough money to, "buy your Birkin and your Cartier." She wrote over the video, "50 k on my baby happy birthday love you [Yung Miami]."

The duo is known to gift each other lavishly for their respective birthdays. Back in December, Yung Miami gifted JT a brand new icy Patek for her 28th birthday, while JT purchased a custom-made Elliot Eliantte diamond-encrusted city girls chain for Yung Miami's 26th birthday last year.