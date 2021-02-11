Yung Miami, one-half of Hip-Hop's favorite female rap duo, held the City Girls down while her partner JT was serving time in prison, and ever since JT's release, the City Girls have been unstoppable. Even despite their album City On Lock leaking last summer, the duo has enjoyed the success of records like "Jobs" and "P**** Talk" with Doja Cat.

Now, weeks after delivering a sensational verse on BRS Kash's "Throat Baby" remix, Yung Miami is celebrating her 27th birthday, and the beloved City Girls artist has taken to social media to inform her followers about what she wants for her birthday. In a steamy Instagram thirst trap, Yung Miami poses in nothing but heels and lime green underwear. She uses her beautifully done hair and colorful assortment of purses as props to cover her chest, but, surprisingly, the most NSFW aspect about her post was its caption.

"I wanna cum 27 ways in 27 positions," the artist writes. She concludes her post with an all-caps declaration and a couple of celebratory emojis, saying, "ITS MY F****** BIRTHDAY."

Yung Miami publicly split from her longtime boyfriend and baby father Southside last fall, so it's unclear who exactly the rapper is directing this sultry message to. Regardless, with such a raunchy and suggestive birthday wish, Yung Miami may be having that baby that she joked with fans about after all.