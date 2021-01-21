BRS Kash Grabs DaBaby & City Girls For "Throat Baby (Go Baby)" Remix

It's understandably hard to keep up with every single hip-hop song that goes viral these days, thanks to the many different platforms artists can now go viral on-- the ways to enter the rap game continue to change, shift and expand over time. BRS Kash is among the new faces of rappers that found virality on TikTok, with his song, "Throat Baby (Go Baby)" initially a year old, taking off with a new dance challenge alongside it.

Now that the song has had new life breathed into it, including RIAA certified Gold status, the rapper continues the record's revitalization with a brand new remix featuring DaBaby and City Girls.

The LVRN signee, who counts Summer Walker and 6lack among his labelmates, is also from Atlanta, and has been rapping since he was 12-years old, although he also has an r'n'b-leaning penchant on his music. We'll be able to hear more from him in a day's time, as BRS Kash will be releasing his debut project KASH ONLY.

In the meantime, he's blessed us with not one, but two new records today. In addition to the "Throat Baby (Go Baby)" remix, he also dropped off "Kash App" featuring another ATL rapper on the rise, Mulatto.

Quotable Lyrics

I got manners, I'ma move your hair out the way

She pull that bitch out when she see me

She suck my dick, she put this song on repeat

She love to top, ooh and she sloppy

Put the spit from the dick to her mouth, she a monster

And I might love her, she blow bubbles

- DaBaby