There was a Twitter explosion over the weekend and it all stemmed from a song. Asian Doll, a good friend of Megan Thee Stallion, shared on social media that she was supposed to have a featured verse on "Do It On The Tip" from Meg's debut, Good News. The track appears on the album with a feature from City Girls, and Asian Doll let fans listen to her unreleased verse. Afterward, people believed that she was taking a dig at Megan and the Miami duo, causing a social media storm of accusations, insults, and threats. Rolling Ray, the controversial social media star who is often at odds with City Girls and their friend Saucy Santana, took a jab at Yung Miami when he spoke about the father of her son who passed away earlier this year.

Unsurprisingly, Yung Miami lashed out at Ray, but now he's returned to explain why he told her "digg your baby father up b*tch.. Tell em how much you turned into a power bluff girl." In his video, Rolling Ray said, "I don't care about what I said about Caresha or her baby father." He added he comes "from a place where we don't care" and when arguing, he believes everything is fair game.

"You came for me first. I was minding my business, you and Santana kept saying 'purr' this and 'purr' that... Stop sneak dissing," he continued. "It was all fun and games but you didn't know Ray had a smart mouth. How I did. Y'all ain't know I can defend myself how I did... She was talking about calling social security and punching me in my face. Hold up. It's the threat for me. The day you threaten me is the day all bets are off, sister. I'm coming at you."

Rolling Ray, who is disabled, also mentioned that he doesn't use his condition as a crutch and is used to people making fun of him. "It happens every day of my life," he said. "All bets are off. You took offense to what I said, you have some deep-rooted issues. Iyanla, fix this." Swipe below to listen to just how much Rolling Ray said he doesn't care about Yung Miami's feelings.