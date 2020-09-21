Despite having their adorable baby Summer together, Yung Miami and Southside never felt like a couple that was going to stand the test of time. They appeared to show signs of toxicity and, finally, after about two years of dating, they decided to call it quits for good.

The couple had broken up shortly in December 2018 before getting back together a week after. This time, it looks like they're done-done though.

"Here's to Yung Miami being single," said the City Girls rapper in a video on social media. After it was reposted on The Shade Room (where everybody clowned her and had no clue what she was saying), her partner JT confirmed the rumors on Twitter.

"My sister is single so we outside! This about to be a hell of a week," wrote the rapper, addressing the City Girl shit that she and Caresha were about to get on with.

It's sad that Southside and Yung Miami weren't able to make things work for the sake of their young daughter but, as they say, good things must come to an end one day.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

This news is breaking just as Yung Miami addressed her music critics. Ever since she started rapping as part of the City Girls, people have been telling her that she can't stay on beat and is generally just not that good. She fought back this weekend, telling people that she will never stop and that, if she wasn't actually good, the group wouldn't have had the summer on lock for the last two years straight.