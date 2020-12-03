We're in the thick of Winter which means Cuffing Season is upon us. Many artists have come forward to show off their significant others during this holiday season, including Romeo Miller who recently revealed that he has a budding romance with Drew Sangster. Lil Yachty seems to have a new lady friend, as well, seeing that the Quality Control rapper recently uploaded a picture that showed him getting close with a fashion designer named Selangie.



Instagram

"It’s ussssss," Lil Yachty wrote in the caption to his picture of him and Selangie taking a bathroom selfie. The pair are bundled up head to toe in fur and winter gear, and a quick look at Selangie's Instagram shows just what the pair may have been getting into. She shared a series of images that suggested she was enjoying a luxury vacation at a private location up high in the snowcapped mountains. Selangie even dropped bathing suit photos as she posed and recorded videos while in a jacuzzi.

Yachty nor Selangie offered up any details regarding their rumored romance, but they did get support from one of Yachty's close friends. City Girls star Yung Miami couldn't help but slide in Yachty's comments where she dropped off two heart eyes emojis. Check out a few posts from Selangie below.