They've finally come forward in full glory with their romance, and while they seem happily in love, fans are giving grief to Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls rapper JT. There has been speculation regarding if these two were romantically linked for some time as neither rapper would confirm or deny rumors. In recent weeks, the two have shared loved-up posts where they're fawning over one another, and just yesterday (March 17), JT showed off her new yellow diamond necklace Uzi gifted her. Some fans believe it's too much. JT doesn't care.

A person tweeted that JT and Uzi are annoying them because the couple posts how happy they are together, adding that they like it better when the couple's relationship was under wraps. "Nah it was better when y'all felt like he was playing me & y'all was laughing now he loving me in y'all face & it annoys b*tches like you!" JT replied.

"The ones who can't keep or get sh*t from a n*gga so y'all hate to see the next b*tch with it & happy!" JT added, "Mc chicken coochie Twitter always say ppl doing too much posting THEY sh*t, it's my account, my content. If you uncomfortable unfollow me." Check out a few posts below.