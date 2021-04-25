Lil Uzi Vert and Nas are among the faces of Heron Preston's new collaboration with Calvin Klein, which released on Friday. The pieces are being presented as a “shared vision” of designing a collection for “real people.”

“I just wanted to find a universal language that speaks to a global audience,” Preston said in a press release describing the collection. “One that doesn’t alienate but rather invites you in this world of simplicity, removing complexity and allowing you to discover your own style through the comfort and support of the garments.”



Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

Available in the collection are sweatshirts and hoodies for $138 and $298, underwear from $36 to $88, and denim for between $185 and $225.

“We have this idea of working with different visionary and creative people to help tell a Calvin Klein story through the lens of their perspective on, or experience with the brand,” Jacob Jordan—CK’s Global Chief Merchant and Head of Product Strategy & New Product—said. “I see this project as a first step; it’s a reawakening for the brand, moving us closer in our connection to culture and creativity. It is about forming interconnected partnerships who can help us tell our story in a way that maybe we couldn’t on our own.”

Check out the new collaboration for yourself here.

