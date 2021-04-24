When you reach a certain level of legend status, opportunities effectively fall into your lap with very minimal effort required to seek them out. Brands and other high-powered entities often seek out collaborations with star-powered talent to boost their credibility using the likeness of Hollywood's rap elite.

Nas recently partnered with the Cognac brand Hennessy to deliver a sweet open letter to his daughter Destiny regarding Black excellence. Most recently, Nas lent his likeness to designer Heron Preston's Spring/Summer 2021 Calvin Klein collection, which released on Friday (April 23). Fellow lyricist 2 Chainz, while impressed with his appearance, couldn't help but notice the minimal effort Nas had to put into the modeling gig.



"Heron Preston for Calvin Klein," penned the rap legend in the caption of the 20-second ad. The video shows a comfortably dressed Nas make his way to the refrigerator, taking out an orange and snacking on it.

“N*gga ate an orange and gotta check,” 2 Chainz joked of the advertisement in Nas' Instagram comments, adding an additional array of fire emojis to commend his work nonetheless.



While there's no word right now on exactly how much Nas banked in for the ad, it's likely he received a very healthy sum. Nas was joined by Lil Uzi Vert and supermodel Ashley Graham for the Heron Preston Spring/Summer 2021 Calvin Klein collaboration. Check out more shots from the campaign below and let us know what you think of his performance.

