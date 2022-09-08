John Legend and Kanye West have been friends and frequent collaborators for nearly 20 years. However, there seemed to be a shift in the Grammy Award winning friends' relationship in recent years, more noticeably after Kanye endorsed Donald Trump for President in 2020. Though fans speculated that the John and Ye's differences in political views caused the friendship to deteriorate, no one truly knew the real reason behind the fallout -- until now.

John Legend's Birthday Party in NYC 2015 - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Legend spoke about his past comments regarding his relationship with the Yeezy designer, claiming that that what he said was taken out of context. "What it got described as was, we stopped being friends because he supported Trump, which was a mischaracterization of what I said,” the singer explained. “That was kind of the Rupert Murdoch version of the story — it was all over the New York Post and Fox News.”

He went on to clarify that it was actually Kanye who had the political issue as he was upset that the "All Of Me" singer supported Joe Biden for POTUS instead of Kanye for POTUS 2020. "What I was saying was that he was very upset with me that I didn’t support him running for President," John shared. "That was the real impetus for us having a strain in our friendship. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but he was very upset with me that I didn’t support him and I supported Joe Biden. It’s up to him whether he can get past that.”

Kanye spoke out about his relationship with John last year during his Drink Champs interview, claiming that the singer as well as Big Sean "got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed their life. And that’s some sell-out shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them.”

Do you think John Legend and Kanye West could rekindle their friendship? Share your thoughts with HNHH.