He was once signed to G.O.O.D. Music and was responsible for singing Kanye West's hooks, but if you ask John Legend, he and Ye were never really that close. West even helped produced Legend's debut hit album Get Lifted that aided in putting the singer on the map, and their families have spent holidays together. However, Kanye's unwavering support of Donald Trump has been a thorn in their rosy relationship, especially considering America's leader has been at odds with Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, on social media.



Recently, Legend and Chrissy were highlighted in a lengthy feature for Vanity Fair and during their chat with the publication, Legend spoke about the state of his friendship with the Jesus Is King rapper-producer. "I’m not trying to disown Kanye because I still love him and love everything we’ve done together creatively," Legend said. "But we were never the closest of friends."

Legend added that for as long as he's known Kanye, the rapper was never as into politics as he's recently been. "I think what was always challenging about it was Kanye has never been political," he added. "I don’t think he knows one way or another what policies of Trump’s he likes. He just kind of embraced Trump’s blow-it-all-up spirit and the energy of himself being countercultural in supporting him." Legend also saluted Kim Kardashian West's work with helping inmates gain freedom, "even if the clemency is won through [Trump's] celebrity-whore tendencies."