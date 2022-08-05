Back in the day, John Legend and Kanye West used to be the best of friends. Legend had been featured on some of Kanye's best work, and the two would always hang out at big events, with their wives by their sides. Unfortunately, the relationship between Legend and Kanye has become strained over the years due to Kanye's support for Donald Trump, as well as his decision to run for the Presidency.

In a recent interview on David Axelrod's podcast, Legend got to speak on his relationship with Kanye and where it is today. As Legend explained, he hasn't been able to maintain his friendship with Kanye and that the political stuff is ultimately the reason behind it. Based on his answer, you can tell that Legend is a bit heartbroken about it all.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EMM Group

“Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be because I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became, uh, too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly,” Legend said. “He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons.”

As someone who has been friends with Kanye for a long time, he has a very unique perspective on the artist. In fact, Legend claims that Kanye is exactly the same person in private as he is in public. For years, Kanye has been very open about himself in the public eye, and Legend believes this is the real Ye.

"I think there’s not a lot about him that people don’t get, like he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with,” Legend explained. “And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get. I don’t feel like he’s a whole separate person in private than he is in public. I think you’re pretty much seeing the real Kanye publicly.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EMM Group

Legend is the perfect person to speak on Kanye when you consider how much time they have spent together. Having said that, we hope they can one day settle their differences as their personal and working relationships were always a pleasure to witness.

