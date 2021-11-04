Their relationship isn't as close as it used to be, but that hasn't kept John Legend from speaking openly about Kanye West. The pair of Chicago natives met way back when in those early days before they were rich and famous, and while there are plenty of photos showing the musicians double dating with their wives and enjoying time together, Legend and West are no longer bosom buddies.

The "All of Me" crooner caught up with author Danny Goldberg who released Bloody Crossroads 2020: Arts, Entertainment, and Resistanceto Trump this week. During the conversation, Legend gave his assessment on why West was so enamored with former President Donald Trump.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

West's presidential bid in 2020 confused the masses and was riddled with conspiracy theories. The rapper laid out his platform, somewhat, at the time, but Legend does not believe that Kanye is truly looking to become the next big voice in the political arena.

"I don't see Kanye as a political person at all. We never talked about politics. He had never voted before 2020," the singer told Goldberg. Instead, Legend theorizes that West's aspirations were driven by the Rap mogul identifying with the controversial president. "He saw in Trump the kind of underdog narcissist that he sees in himself."

Watch a news report of Kanye's highly publicized 2018 MAGA White House meeting with Trump below.

