There has been much said about Rudy Giuliani's reported appearance on The Masked Singer. We reported on the news this week that two of the show's judges, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, were not happy with seeing Giuliani's reveal on an episode that is slated to air next month. According to reports, Jeong and Thicke walked off of the set while the remaining judges exchanged banter with Donald Trump's former personal lawyer.

Giuliani has been the subject of controversy for his 2020 election denial and avid support of the former president, and Jimmy Kimmel questioned why Fox would entertain Giuliani's appearance while also taking comedic jabs.



Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images

“How does this even happen? I mean, a lot of people at Fox had to sign off on this. Not one of them was like, ‘Hey maybe we shouldn’t have the guy who’s under investigation for helping to plot an insurrection singing on our show?’" said Kimmel. “Only Rudy Giuliani would try to overthrow the government, break wind loudly in court, sweat hair dye all over one press conference, have another one next to a dildo store, and then try to rehabilitate his image by singing 'Shake Your Groove Thing' dressed as a pineapple."

“Fox Network really should be ashamed of themselves,” Kimmel added. “They should have another show after The Masked Singer that night called The Masked Executives – all the Fox executives come out in costumes. The one who greenlit this idea takes off the mask and gets voted off television forever.”

Jeong nor Thicke have commented on their alleged exit. It is unclear how Fox will proceed with the airing of the episode. Check out Kimmel below.

