When it was announced last month that Denzel Curry would be following up his November duel with Joey Bada$$ by going head to head with J.I.D. in the new year, the excitement could not be overstated. Denzel proved himself as the one to beat at the previous Red Bull Music's Zeltron World Wide battle in Atlanta, and J.I.D. seemed like his perfect match. The two rappers were supposed to face off this Saturday, January 18th in Miami, but fans will unfortunately have to wait a little longer before they get to witness this epic rap battle, as J.I.D has just announced that he's been advised to go on vocal rest. The Dreamville artist posted a video on Instagram from his doctor's office, explaining that the situation resulted from his excessive touring in 2019.

On the post, the Grammy-nominated artist gave us a close-up look at his throat on the screen at his doctor's office, as his doctor explained different parts of his anatomy. In the caption, he wrote, "On da big God ever since I got off tour I been in pain and nervous af about my voice, I toured 10 months of the 12 last year and I’ve essentially been touring every year since 2014(ab soul) and it took a toll, positively and negatively but all in all I should be fine." J.I.D then proceeded to inform fans that he must put his health first, and that the Denzel event will have to be moved back. "Im on vocal rest for 2 weeks(vow of silence) with meds and steroids and shit.also We have to reschedule the battle vs. Denzel that was this weekend but I promise we will make it up to u guys very soon," he wrote, adding that "the video resembles alien Vagina." According to Complex, the event has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 29th.

He also revealed in the comments of the post that he'd been "recording records with this crazy ass voice and like 2 of dem making da blum lol," possibly referring to Dreamville's soon-to-be-released deluxe edition of their Revenge Of The Dreamers III album, which will drop on Thursday evening at 9pm.