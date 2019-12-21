At the onset of November, Denzel Curry and Joey Bada$$ squared off in a heated bout of lyrical combat in the Atlanta edition of Red Bull Music's Zeltron World Wide. Having witnessed the experience first-hand (you can read a detailed review of the show right here), one of the biggest questions I left with centered around the opposition. Mainly, who could even stand a chance going up against Denzel to begin with? Now, the next challenger has been revealed to be none other than Dreamville's J.I.D, a matchup that promises to be one hell of a duel.

Though once collaborators on the excellent duet "Sirens," the next time Denzel and J.I.D will meet shall be as enemies, if only for a few hours. With the format remaining largely unchanged, which is to say five rounds of alternating performances, you already know this one will be a high-octane affair. Especially given that the upcoming installment is set to pop off in Miami, marking a homecoming event of sorts for the Carol City-born Curry.

Should you be interested in attending, you can cop tickets right here via Red Bull. Look for this one to pop off on Saturday, January 18th, 2020, Magic City Innovation District beginning at 8 PM. Who would you place your money on?