duel
- MusicRiFF RAFF Challenges 6ix9ine To A DuelRiFF RAFF has officially challenged 6ix9ine it a good-old-fashioned high-stakes bout of fisticuffs, giving him three months to prepare. By Mitch Findlay
- BoxingAkademiks Challenges Rosenberg To A DuelWith honor, dignity, and online reputation on the line, Akademiks has officially challenged his rival Rosenberg to a duel in an unidentified boxing gym. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ.I.D Reschedules Denzel Curry Battle In Miami Due To Severe Vocal StrainHe and his voice are taking a much needed break.By Lynn S.
- BasketballLil Durk Challenges J. Cole To Good Ol' Fashioned Basketball DuelLil Durk has the Basketball Jones. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsDeontay Wilder's "Catch A Body" Threat Prompts Investigation Ahead Of FightWill Deontay Wilder let off the buster cannon in fewer than 3 rounds against Dominic Breazeale?By Devin Ch
- SportsErrol Spence Pummels Mikey Garcia In Defense Of His Welterweight TitleMikey Garcia's jump up two weight classes wasn't as fortuitous as he would have liked.By Devin Ch
- SocietyCardi B Clashes With Tomi Lahren: "Leave Me Alone I Will Dog Walk You"Cardi B wins her latest political clash with Tomi Lahren in TKO fashion.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez Duels With Hater In Brixton, UK: "We Can Go Into A Room & Handle It"Tory Lanez was in a feisty mood following his Brixton performance.By Devin Ch
- Sports"Power" Star Joseph Sikora Says 50 Cent Defeats Rampage Jackson If They FightThe star of "Power" backs his boss in grudge match with Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.By Devin Ch
- MusicMa$e's Beef With Cam'Ron Supposedly Not Over, Says They're "Not Cool"Ma$e pulls us back into his rift with Cam'Ron. By Matt F