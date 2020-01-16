Dreamville's been going hard over the last few years. With J. Cole's obvious success, along with the budding careers of JID, Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, and more, Dreamville's established itself as a behemoth of a record label in the current climate of music. In 2019, they rallied what appeared to be every rapper, producer, and singer who mattered to join them in a studio for their Dreamville sessions. Releasing Revenge Of The Dreamers IIIin July, the project was met with critical and commercial success and is also nominated for a Grammy.

Just before the Grammys, Dreamville will be shaking the game up just a bit more with the long-awaited deluxe edition of Revenge Of The Dreamers III. Equipped with twelve tracks, the Dreamville squad is bound to deliver more heat to get everyone through the winter. However, it seems like J. Cole is kicking back on this one as he doesn't appear to have any songs on it.

The project will, of course, feature new music from Ari Lennox, EarthGang, JID, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen as well as guest appearances from Buddy, 6lack, Reason, Vince Staples, Guapdad 4000, Dreezy, Childish Major, Smino, Saba, and many more.

The project is set to arrive on Jan. 16th at 9 p.m. Keep your eyes peeled for that and check out the full tracklist below.