The nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards were revealed this morning. This announcement is usually met with much criticism. Twitter erupts about how the Grammys are trash and lists all the artists that were snubbed (we're guilty of this too). Neglected artists air their grievances too. However, amid all the negativity, it's nice to acknowledge the milestone moments that the nominees are experiencing. Regardless of how we may feel, many artists are evidently elated to be recognized and we don't want to detract from their celebrations.

Let's take a moment to appreciate all those who woke up this morning to discover that their hard-work is being honored. Think of all the artists who contributed to the Dreamville compilation album, Revenge of the Dreamers 3, who received their first nominations. Rappers like Guapdad 4000, J.I.D. and Smino, who are just in the beginning stages of their careers, now don the title of being 'Grammy-nominated artists'. Think of JetsonMade's huge year being rounded out with "Suge" being nominated three times. Think of YBN Cordae basking in the impressive achievement of his debut album, The Lost Boy, being up for Best Rap Album.

Read reactions from some of the nominees below.