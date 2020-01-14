Last year, J. Cole and his Dreamville squadron set 2019 off with an ambitious goal: call the banners and craft in album in a two-week time frame. What followed was an instantly legendary recording session, which found rappers from across the country uniting at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta. Everyone from Griselda to DJ Khaled, T.I. to Rick Ross and Wale came through to bear witness. Upon its release in April, Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 proved an instant success, going on to secure a Grammy Award nomination. And yet still, many were quick to lament what was left on the cutting room floor.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Fair, considering the wealth of unreleased bangers previously teased in the official Dreamers 3 documentary. Especially that reflective final track from J.I.D; those who watched the short film already know. Perhaps there's hope for us yet, as the official Deluxe Edition has finally landed a release date -- January 16th, this Thursday. The news was confirmed via the Ville's Twitter page, alongside the unveiling of two new tracks: one from Ari Lennox, and one from EarthGang and Reason.

Though details surrounding length and guest appearances remain scarce, we don't exactly have to wait much longer to see for ourselves. Are you still excited for Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 Deluxe?