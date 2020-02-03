Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did the damn thing at last night's Super Bowl LIV that went down in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs took home the golden trophy that night beating San Fransico 31-20 and while some predicted the win and went home a few thousand richer, others who may have predicted that Jennifer was going to bring out Ja Rule didn't get what they expected.



Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Before the Super Bowl took place, Ja Rule chatted about his former collaborator hitting the stage and made it clear that he was very much down to join her. “Jennifer is my sister, of course I would perform,” he said. “If Jennifer asked me to come to the Super Bowl to perform with her, of course I will come. When have I ever not come when she asked to perform with her?”

Jennifer and Shakira invited Bad Bunny and J. Blavin to the stage but unfortunately, Ja Rule missed the mark. His presence was missed since fans have taken to Twitter to share a few words on the "It's Murda" rapper not making an appearance. "The tease of hearing Ja Rules voice say “it must be the ass” and him not walking out is literally the biggest let down of my life .... @JLo you broke my soul," one user wrote.

Peep more reactions below.