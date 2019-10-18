While Rihanna would never perform at the Super Bowl because she wouldn't dare to be a "sell-out" other acts in the game such as Ja Rule isn't concerned about the latter since making it very clear that he would hit the stage to accompany next year's headlining act, Jennifer Lopez. As we know, JLo and Shakira are set to perform at the half-time show in Miami and Ja Rule, a previous collaborator of JLo's, would love the opportunity to join her.



Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty

“Jennifer is my sister, of course I would perform,” Ja Rule told Page Six. “If Jennifer asked me to come to the Super Bowl to perform with her, of course I will come. When have I ever not come when she asked to perform with her?”

The "Always On Time" rapper worked with Jennifer on 2001's "Ain’t It Funny” and “I’m Real” from the same year. The "I'm Real" video that sees Jennifer wearing a pink tracksuit won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Hip Hop video and Ja Rule joked that maybe he'd wear the same outift if he was invited to hit the stage next year. “It’ll be a great moment in hip-hop again," he added.