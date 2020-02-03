This year, not one, but two of the world's biggest stars were charged as the headliners of the Super Bowl Halftime show as Jennifer Lopez and Shakira come together to lead a Latin-infused show that ran through their biggest hits.

This time around, the ladies made room for additional appearances from Bad Bunny and J. Blavin. Noticeably missing, by fans' measures, were the likes of Pitbull and Wyclef Jean, who would seemingly prove to be welcome collaborators in such a setting.

Shakira began things with her "She Wolf" and "Empire" cuts before moving into her "Whenever, Wherever" smash. Bad Bunny appeared for a rendition of "I Like It." In her portion of the set, she also flirted with her "Hips Don't Lie" track sans Jean.

Soon after, Lopez would descend from a pole to un through "Jenny From The Block," "Get Right," and "Waiting For Tonight" among other songs. J Balvin would appear to help in a remix that blended his "Que Calor" with Lopez's "El Anillo."

The show would end with the duo coming together at the end joined onstage by Lopez's 11-year-old daughter for her "Let's Get Loud" hit before Shakira, who also made a cameo on the guitar and drums, reemerged to close out with her "Waka Waka" anthem.

Catch fans' top reactions below.