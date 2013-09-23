half-time show
- SportsDr. Dre Could Lose Millions If COVID Cancels Super Bowl Halftime ShowAs COVID positive cases continue to surge, Dr. Dre could lose millions if the Super Bowl Halftime show is canceled.By Brianna Lawson
- MusicDr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Connect After Half Time Show AnnouncementAfter the epic Super Bowl Half Time show lineup announcement, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre linked up like old times. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar & More Unite For Super Bowl Halftime ShowDr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige are uniting for a Halftime show for the ages. By Mitch Findlay
- TVJennifer Lopez, Shakira Halftime Show Draws Over 1,300 ComplaintsOver 1300 complaints were sent to the FCC because of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show spark strange complaints about sex trafficking and the #MeToo movement.By Aron A.
- MusicJennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Set Should Have Included Ja Rule According To FansJa Rule was missed. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJa Rule Would "Of Course" Perform At Super Bowl With Jennifer LopezJa Rule's ringer is on loud. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBig Boi Doesn't Regret His NFL Super Bowl PerformanceBig Boi can think for himself. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Posts Cute Clip Of Stormi Watching Travis Scott's Super Bowl PerformanceStormi caught a vibe while watching Travis Scott perform with Big Boi and Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl halftime show.By Aron A.
- SportsNelly Points Out Hypocrisy In NFL Super Bowl Protest NarrativeNelly weighs in on the oft-debated "Halftime-Gate." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTravis Scott, Big Boi & Maroon 5 Petitioned To Kneel At Super Bowl Halftime ShowWill the trio of acts really do it?By Chantilly Post
- SocietyHigh School Marching Band In Georgia Spells Out Racist Word During Half-Time Show"A four letter racial slur that starts with the letter 'c.'"By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsJustin Timberlake Reportedly Finalizing Deal For Super Bowl PerformanceJustin Timberlake's performance comes thirteen years after the "nipplegate" incident. By Aron A.
- NewsM.I.A. Is Being Sued For $1.5 Million Over Giving Middle Finger At The Super Bowl [Update: M.I.A. Reacts To NFL Lawsuit]M.I.A. is being sued by the NFL for $1.5 million over the middle finger she showed during her Super Bowl half-time performance with Madonna.By Rose Lilah