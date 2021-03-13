By now, you may have noticed the media storm that ignited after it was announced that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had called off their engagement. There have been multiple reports about the split, including speculative opinions about what led to the couple deciding not to walk down that aisle after being engaged for two years. They've done interviews and features together, as well as gushed over their romance on social media and in the press. Lopez now has been engaged twice (Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez) before calling off her weddings and married three times (Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony).



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

As the song goes, "breaking up is hard to do," and it isn't something that is just being felt by J. Lo and A-Rod. Lopez showed that she is co-parenting with Marc Anthony in helping their 13-year-old twins cope with the news, and she posted a screenshot of their FaceTime call. In the photo, Anthony hugs his daughter as she cries.

"When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #Coconuts," she wrote over the image. "I Love You!! So Proud of You..." Rodriguez has yet to respond to the reports of his breakup. The news comes on the heels of accusations that A-Rod cheated or attempted to get together with Bravo Summer House reality star Madison LeCroy. Back in August, Lopez and Rodriguez purchased a $40 million estate in Miami. Check out the singer's post below.



