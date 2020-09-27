Celebrating National Daughter's Day, Jennifer Lopez shared a heartwarming clip of her 12-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, saying how much she misses her.

Elsa / Getty Images

"Hi, Mom! I just want to let you know that you're the best mom -- actually, you're over there -- you're the best mom in the whole entire world, and I couldn't ask for a better one," Muñiz says in the video message. "I really miss you, and I love you. Well, I want to make this before you come over because it's supposed to be a surprise. I really love you and you're the best mom in the whole entire world, and I don't know what I would do without you -- well, technically nothing. But I don't know what I would do without you and I love you very much."

"Happy #nationaldaughtersday to this lil coconut... you are my sunshine and my whole heart," Lopez wrote in the caption.

Earlier this year, Lopez brought Muñiz on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, where she sang alongside her mom and Shakira.

Muñiz' father is Marc Anthony, who Lopez was married to from 2004 through 2014.

At the end of the video, Muñiz tells her mom to watch the video anytime she is feeling down.

