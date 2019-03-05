engagements
- RelationshipsTrina Announces Engagement As She Shows Off Massive RingThe rapper and longtime boyfriend Ray Almighty will be tying the knot.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez Consoles Crying Kids With Ex Marc AnthonyLopez shared a photo of them on FaceTime and wrote, "When they are sad but momma and daddy are there."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLamar Odom Praised By Fiancée Sabrina Parr Following ReconciliationThe couple briefly separated after Parr called off their engagement, but now she's ready to be his wife once again.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTaraji P. Henson Details Breaking Off Engagement To Former NFL PlayerShe suggested she was carrying the "'weight of the entire relationship."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDemi Lovato Pens "Still Have Me" After Breaking Off Engagement To Max EhrichThe singer poured her heart out as Ehrich claims that he learned of the breakup on social media.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton Reveals She's Engaged To David Adefeso, Debunks "Controlling" RumorsTamar Braxton penned a lengthy message to her fiancé David Adefeso thanking him for saving her life.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDemi Lovato Engaged To Max Ehrich: "I Loved You The Moment I Met You"Demi Lovato wrote a sweet message to her now-fiancé Max Ehrich as she shared photos of the moment he proposed.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJeezy Tells Fat Joe How He Knew Jeannie Mai Was "The One" For HimJeezy and Jeannie Mai will soon be married, and Fat Joe wanted to know what it was about the talk show host that made the rapper want to settle down.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDemi Lovato Is Happy For Ex Wilmer Valderrama & His Engagement: ReportWilmer and Demi dated for six years & on Wednesday he proposed to his girlfriend of eight months.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsRich The Kid Proposes To Tori Brixx & Shows Of Her Massive Engagement RingA moment they shared with family and friends.By Erika Marie
- GramErica Mena Shares Video Of Safaree Samuels Proposal, 112 Sang LiveGet ready for the wedding special.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDraya Michele Announces She & Orlando Scandrick Have Broken UpShe's single, but maybe not ready to mingle.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsPorsha Williams Is "Re-Engaged" To Dennis McKinley Following His InfidelityThey're still rebuilding trust after he cheated on her while she was pregnant.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsOlivia, "First Lady Of G-Unit," Announces She's Getting Married: "#HappilyEngaged"She's keeping her man's identity a secret for now.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsToya Wright Engaged To Robert "Red" Rushing: "#RushingDownTheAisle"Reginae Carter certainly approves.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsPilar Sanders Shuts Down J. Prince Engagement RumorsShe added the ring she was wearing certainly wasn't engagement-worthy.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLamar Odom Proposes To Girlfriend Sabrina Parr: "She the ONE!!!!"Congratulations are in order.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMarques Houston Pops The Question To Girlfriend Of 5 MonthsCongratulatory messages have poured in.By Erika Marie