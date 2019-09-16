Sometimes, you just know when you've found the one. You likely share a deep personal connection with that person from the start, enjoying each second that you spend with them. When you're apart, the world can feel like it's ending. Love is a powerful entity and, right now, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are falling for one another.

The couple recently announced to the world that they're together, creating headlines and earning tons of unnecessary backlash in the process. In the past, Jeannie Mai has made controversial comments about her taste in men, noting that she prefers to simply have fun with black men on the side. Her tastes appear to have changed though because now that she's found Atlanta legend Jeezy, she knows that she'll be spending the rest of her life with him.

On the season premiere of The Real, the co-host of the show told everybody how passionate she is about her boyfriend. "The things I've been criticized for my whole life and in my past relationships, 'Jeannie, you're too deep, you think about things too much. Like why does everything gotta have a purpose?' And I'm not one for small talk and small conversations. I wanna know, why do you think the way that you do? What brought you to look at things the way you do? Who are you? Who is important to you? And I found my equal," she said on air.

Mai continued by giving Jeezy some major public love, saying: "Those of you who have been fans of him for a long time know that I just got to know him in November. So, he's introspective, he's passionate, he's incredibly deep, he's a visionary, he's a great leader, he's an amazing servant to his community."

I don't know about you but it sounds like they're perfect for each other. Congratulations to Jeannie and Jeezy on making their relationship official.