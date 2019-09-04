Hot Girl Summer has passed and inevitably, we're transitioning into cuffing season. Jeezy was already two steps ahead of everyone, apparently. Over the past few weeks, there's been a lot of talk surrounding Jeezy and his girl, The Real talk show host, Jeannie Mai. Although they already spoke about their relationship publicly, they've made it official by millennials standards.

It's not really official until it's Instagram official, right? Well, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have made it official on Instagram that they are indeed a couple. The two took to their respective pages to post some cute boo'd up picture with one another. Jeezy's post kept it as G as possible, even with a #WCW hashtag, as the two rocked a mean mug. Her post captured their pearly whites as they posted up on the beach, living their best lives.

The two have previously spoken about their relationship in the past, although they never confirmed that they're an item. Earlier this year, Jeannie Mai confirmed that they were seeing each other at the time but she did admit that the Trap Or Die rapper was very special to her. Jeezy essentially confirmed the rumors although he wasn't clear about it... at all.

"Life is good. That’s all I can tell you,” he told ET. "Life is great. Life is amazing... She’s amazing too, by the way."