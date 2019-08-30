It looks like The Snowman is off the market. After months of speculation regarding their romantic relationship, rapper Jeezy and The Real's Jeannie Mai have announced that they're dating. The pair sparked rumors of their romance way back in January after Malika Haqq shared a photo on her Instagram page that showed three couples—Malika with O.T. Genasis, Lori Harvey with Trey Songz, and Jeannie with Jeezy—out for a night on the town.

However, 41-year-old Jeezy and 40-year-old Jeannie have been private about their personal life until now. The pair were snapped by photographers at the inaugural SnoBall Gala, a black-tie event put in place to procure funds for Street Dreamz, Jeezy's non-profit organization. His rep stated, “The couple walked into the event arm-in-arm and were all smiles through the night."

This is the first relationship that Jeannie has been in since she split from her husband of 10 years back in 2018. In January, Jeannie explained that she was "multi-dating" and the rapper was someone special, but not exclusive. “Jeezy and I hang out,” she said. “He’s very special to me, so we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together.”