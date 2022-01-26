The slow reveal of Baby Jenkins is underway as the proud parents have been devoting themselves to their newborn. Jeezy and Jeannie Mai recently welcomed their baby into the world and not long after, they shared that they decided to name their first child together Monaco Mai Jenkins. With the news also came a rumor that they planned on raising their child as gender-fluid, however, during a virtual appearance on The Real, Jeannie revealed her baby's gender.

The talk show host joined her fellow castmates as they shared the good news with the world for the first time.

"I'm very excited to share that Monaco Mai Jenkins is a girl," Jeannie said in the clip. In the studio, The Real hosts erupted in excitement as they each contended that they had an inkling that Jeezy and Jeannie were having a little girl.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Jeannie got real about postpartum as she shared a photo of herself immediately after birth. We've often seen women share photos of themselves posing with tiny stomachs just days after birth in their "snapback" pictures, but Jeannie wanted to share that those images aren't everyone's reality.

"While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life— nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING," she wrote. "No book I’ve read, advice I’ve gotten, that could have compiled ALL the things I’d need just to sit, lay down, walk, or even hold our baby. This was me a few days postpartum and my God, I’ve been LIVING in these @fridamom briefs. They’re LEGIT the best damn thing! The 4th trimester has been the hardest trimester yet, but I’m a happy, healing mom over here."

