Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins' vacation in Monaco was so groundbreaking for the couple that they've decided to immortalize it in the best way possible -- by naming their firstborn child after the sovereign city-state on the French Riviera.

After weeks of speculation over which "J" name the couple chose for their newborn baby, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins shocked their fans by revealing they went a different route. On Thursday (January 20), they finally told the world Baby J's name, which has lots of meaning behind it.





"I thought Baby J’s name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn’t the name that came to us," explained Jeannie Mai Jenkins in a recent video shared to her YouTube channel. "What really came to us was how Baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating. That’s really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here."

Adrienne Bailon also announced the baby's name on Thursday's episode of The Real, saying, "Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together. Here they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins."

The baby's sex has not been announced yet, but Jeannie assured us that we will find that out at a later date. Congratulations to Jeannie and Jeezy on the arrival of Monaco!