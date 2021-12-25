It's almost time for Baby J's arrival, and Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are ready for the new addition. The couple is expecting their first child together, and Mai's first child overall, and they have kept fans updated with the progress of their pregnancy through vlogs, blogs, interviews, and social media. Mai previously shared that she had no interest in becoming a mother, but after meeting and marrying Jeezy, she was ready for parenthood.

Hours ago, Jeannie gave a sneak peek into their Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower and fans couldn't help but reference Jeezy's "Snowman" nickname.

"Baby J is surround by a tribe of QUEENS," Jeannie wrote in a caption to a post. "I’m so thankful for my family of WOMEN who have helped me through this pregnancy with joy, wisdom, and savage ass moments to prep for it all I love you ladies and thank you thank you for this beautiful surprise shower!!!"

In another, she added, "How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I've never met? Baby J isn't even here yet- yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do. Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love. And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland."

The couple has yet to share the baby's full name, but we're not surprised they decided to go with one starting with "J." Check out their baby shower below.

